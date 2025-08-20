Man last seen with Lorain County teen now charged in sexual exploitation case

ELYRIA, Ohio — The man believed to be the last to see a Lorain County teenager alive is now facing a new felony charge. Jacob Rosado, 24, was arraigned Wednesday morning on one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Elyria Police said they discovered evidence in a new child exploitation case while investigating the disappearance and death of 16-year-old Vincent Pabon. In a press release, the department said detectives found media files on Rosado’s electronic devices that included sexually oriented materials involving a juvenile.

“This type of material represents one of the most serious and harmful forms of exploitation, and our detectives will continue to pursue these cases aggressively,” said Elyria Police Capt. Bill Lantz. “We remain committed to holding offenders accountable and to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Rosado was already in custody at the Lorain County Jail for a felony tampering with evidence charge related to events before the disappearance and death of Vincent Pabon.

The 16-year-old’s body was recovered from the Black River near the East Falls on Aug. 9.

Body of missing Elyria teen, Vincent Pabon, found in the Black River after 3-day search

RELATED: Body of missing teen, Vincent Pabon, found in the Black River in Elyria after 3-day search

Investigators said surveillance cameras near the East Falls River Walk showed Rosado and Pabon walking onto a riverside trail in the woods behind the Elyria Police Department shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 6.

Rosado was seen leaving the area alone around 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

More than 2 hours later, around 8 a.m., Rosado returned to the Elyria Police headquarters to report Pabon had fallen into the river after the pair spent the night talking and drinking alcohol. He told investigators he tried to save the teen and also fell into the water before losing sight of his friend.

The suspected drowning triggered a 3-day search for Pabon before he was ultimately found.

Rosado was charged with a felony tampering with evidence charge, which police said was related to his alcohol use with the teen.

News 5 previously reported on Rosado’s record in Lorain County.

What we know about the last person to see Lorain County teen alive

RELATED: What we know about the last person to see Lorain County teen alive

In 2021, the then 19-year-old was charged with gross sexual imposition in Lorain County Court. An indictment alleged he had sexual contact with a child under age 13.

Records from Sheffield Lake Police showed the charges came from a report filed by the mother of Pabon.

Rosado later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted criminal child enticement, a second-degree misdemeanor. Court records show he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay a $750 fine.

Wednesday morning, Elyria Municipal Court documents show a judge ordered a $50,000 bond for the most recent charge. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27 in the case.

Elyria Police previously told News 5 that investigators will review the findings of Pabon’s autopsy with the prosecutor to determine whether or not to file additional charges against Rosado.