Strongsville coach Lou Cirino on leave for alleged inappropriate relationship with West Geauga student in 2007

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Just days after parents and students packed a school board meeting in support of the recently ousted football coach, News 5 has confirmed Coach Lou Cirino was placed on paid administrative leave after the school board received an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a student involving Cirino while he was employed at another school district.

According to Strongsville Police, the victim said an inappropriate sexual relationship occurred when she was a student at the West Geauga High School between 2007 and 2008.

That case is now being handled by the Chester Township Police Department and the Geauga County Prosecutor's Office.

The woman, who Chester Township Police reported was 16 years old at the time, states that she was questioned at the time of the inappropriate relationship but was afraid to tell the truth out of fear of being in trouble. She said she is now able to come forward and tell the truth, police say.

In a statement, Police Chief Craig Young said, "Investigators are in the process of determining exactly when and where these allegations occurred."

"Although the allegation does not involve any current or former Strongsville students, we take all allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously and investigate them thoroughly. In accordance with school board policy, the Strongsville City School District has initiated an internal investigation," a statement from Strongsville City School District said. "In addition, the Strongsville City Police Department has been notified regarding the allegations. The staff member will not be permitted on any school grounds or facilities and is not to have contact with students during the investigation."

Nearly one week ago, a standing-room-only crowd attended the Strongsville School Board meeting asking the board to reconsider letting go of Cirino as football coach. The district still employs Cirino as a government teacher.

Cirino's coaching firing came after players from his team stole merchandise from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in October.

"Some of you suggested tonight that coach Cirino should be given a second chance," Superintendent Dr. Cameron Ryba said on Thursday. "However, based on the review, he's already been given multiple chances to work within the guidelines, policies, and procedures that all of our mustang coaches have to follow, no matter what sport."

Investigators said the woman involved wrote an email to the Strongsville School Board the day after the contentious meeting.

News 5 spoke with several outspoken Strongsville parents who vocally supported Cirino. All declined to go on camera. Some voiced that they did not know Cirino back then and still showed support for the coach they know today, while others said they want to wait and see how things unfold.

West Geauga Superintendent Dr. Richard Markwardt told News 5 in a statement, "Yesterday, December 11, 2023, the West Geauga Local School District learned a former staff member who worked in the district in 2007-2008 is the subject of a police investigation. West Geauga will cooperate fully with any such investigation to the best of its ability."

News 5 also contacted Cirino, who quickly responded and turned down the opportunity to add anything to this story.

The Geauga County prosecutor told News 5 it is too early in the investigation to speculate on possible charges.

That being said, the statute of limitations on a case like this is 25 years, so criminal charges are possible if wrong doing is found.

EDITORIAL NOTE: News 5 debated whether or not to name Lou Cirino as the teacher placed on administrative leave by the district after the district did not disclose his name. Although Lou Cirino has not been charged with a crime, his ongoing situation with the district has been highly publicized and this allegation may impact some people's perception of his termination as head football coach.