Man accused of killing 5-year-old son in Parma indicted on murder charges

CLEVELAND — A 32-year-old father from Parma has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with his son's death in March, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records.

The defendent, Matthew J. Ponomarenko, 32, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, both unspecified felonies, and two counts of endangering children, both second-degree felonies. He was indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury.

The indictment states Ponomarenko, "did purposely, and with prior calculation and design, cause the death" of the child.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, Jax Ponomarenko, 5, listed the boy's cause of death as "blunt impacts of head with skull and brain injuries."

It happened on March 25 in the 4700 block of Russell Avenue. Police responded to the home after Ponomarenko called 911 and told a dispatcher he killed his son with a baseball bat and had been "hearing voices," records and recordings show.

Ponomarenko has a pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 5.

