Man carjacked and killed in Maple Heights while loading groceries; his sister shares her heartbreak

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — What Maple Heights police believe was a random act of violence took the life of a beloved son and brother.

Timothy Kappenhagen, 28, was shot and killed Saturday afternoon during a carjacking outside a Giant Eagle on Warrensville Center Road.

Man killed, car stolen in Maple Heights Giant Eagle parking lot

So far, no arrests have been made.

Kappenhagen’s sister, Heather Anderson, is living through the heartache days later.

“I hope this helps other people because it’s so stupid,” Anderson said.

It was a midday grocery trip for her brother when he was shot in the chest by a gunman who witnesses told police was wearing a mask.

Maple Heights police say preliminary information shows it doesn’t appear Kappenhagen knew the shooter.

Police say the shooter took off in Kappenhagen’s car, a Hyundai Elantra, which was found a couple of hours later in Euclid.

“There was somebody there that tried to save his life, and I appreciate that, and I don’t know who you are, but thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Anderson said.

Anderson says they’re still trying to wrap their minds around what happened — that his car was his life, he didn’t carry cash, and all he was doing was buying groceries for his mom and brother.

“He was the rock that held our family together. My mom is a single mother. We didn’t have a dad; my mom was all we had, and Timmy stepped up to that role and now, now he’s not here,” Anderson said.

Kappenhagen was a middle child and a mentor to his 24-year-old brother.

Anderson says he was a simple guy who worked, went to the gym, and made music.

“He didn’t talk to anyone, to be honest. My brother didn’t like people, that’s why it’s so crazy. He stuck to himself,” Anderson said.

Anderson recently became a mom and says her brother adored her son.

“Every photo that Timmy has ever sent me is with my baby,” Anderson said.

Those moments are now memories, overshadowed by the shock that her brother is gone.

“It’s going to take a long time to get over TJ, and I probably won’t, but I don’t know. I’m just here,” Anderson said.

Police expect to release more information in the coming days.

“Just turn yourself in. I honestly think you panicked. My brother's a small guy. I think you didn’t think he was going to fight back,” Anderson said.