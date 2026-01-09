Man charged in deadly interstate shooting that killed 2

CLEVELAND, OH — A 30-year-old Cleveland man who previously served prison time on gun charges has been charged in the killing of a man and woman found shot inside an SUV last month.

Nishawn Wood was arrested and charged with murdering Emerald Vanderhorst and Jordan King in what police believe was not a random attack just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2025.

Police said the victims left a gathering at a home on Denison Avenue when Wood approached in another vehicle and fired at the pair as they traveled on I-90 East near the Clark Avenue overpass.

"What leads someone to want to kill someone on a high way?" Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said. "Not one, but obviously two people. We do believe it was a targeted, intended gunshots to the victims."

Diaz said Wood had a connection to the victims but was not sure of the extent.

He said detectives are still trying to determine the motive for the attack.

"It's reckless, it's irresponsible, it's plain stupidity for someone to take that opportunity to just with no regard for the public start shooting on a highway," Diaz said.

Police credited Real Time Crime Center cameras and technology for helping them identify and locate a suspect in the case.

A judge set Wood's bond at $1 million after prosecutors cited concerns for the safety of the community.

Court records show Wood was previously convicted of robbery and gun charges dating back to 2016.

In 2021, while serving a 21-month prison sentence, records show Wood asked a judge for early release, claiming he was a changed and rehabilitated individual.

In the handwritten letter obtained by News 5 Investigators, Wood told the judge that his time in prison allowed him to reflect on his past behavior and realize he made "the wrong choices that led to me being here."

Wood also promised to seek help to stay on track and not cause any more harm.

He's scheduled to be back in court for a felony arraignment next week.

