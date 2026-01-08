Man charged with voyeurism at Great Lakes Mall ordered to stay away from other malls and all stores

MENTOR, Ohio — The man accused of filming an 11-year-old child at a urinal inside a restroom at Great Lakes Mall waived a preliminary court hearing on Thursday morning.

The defendant, 33-year-old Joshua Yanowitz, is charged with voyuerism, a fifth-degree felony, according to Mentor Municipal Court records.

His case has been bound over to the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.

He's been ordered to have no contact with the child, the Great Lakes Mall, or any other malls or stores. He's been ordered to continue to have his whereabouts monitored by GPS.

Yanowitz was arraigned on Dec. 31 and pleaded not guilty to the charge, court records state.

The incident

The Mentor Police officers responded to the Great Lakes Mall at 7850 Mentor Ave. in reference to an incident by the mall's food court on Dec. 30, according to police.

Police said a man called 911 after witnessing another man possibly record the caller's 11-year-old son while using the urinal in the men's bathroom.

Mentor Police said officers responded and identified Yanowitz. After a brief interview, police arrested and charged the 33-year-old with the felony.

Body cam footage from Mentor police shows police asking the suspect if he was recording young men on his phone. Yanowitz responded, "it may be true a little bit, yeah."

When asked why he would film a young boy, Yanowitz responded, " I couldn't even say or explain."

Watch our previous coverage below:

Mentor Police arrest, charge 33-year-old man with voyeurism at Great Lakes Mall

RELATED: Mentor Police arrest, charge 33-year-old man with voyeurism at Great Lakes Mall