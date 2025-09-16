Man hospitalized after shooting in Willoughby; 1 in custody

A 20-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting occurred in Willoughby on Monday afternoon, according to Willoughby Police.

Just before 4 p.m., Willoughby officers and other agencies responded to the 1300 block of Fox Run Drive for a report of a shooting and located the 20-year-old, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries and was later airlifted to University Hospitals Main Campus, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Around 6:30 p.m., an alleged suspect was taken into custody, and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Willoughby Police at 440-953-4210.