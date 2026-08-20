Man killed in overnight shooting in Cleveland

A family dispute turned into a deadly shooting early Thursday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m., police said a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times on Carson Avenue.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers blocked off part of a parking lot near the Rainbow Terrace Apartments as they investigated the shooting.

Cleveland PD said officers found a gun at the scene and there's no other known threat to the public.

According to police, a quadruple shooting that left two teens dead on Invermere Avenue earlier this week was also the result of a family fight.

2 dead after Monday night shooting in Cleveland

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