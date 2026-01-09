Man shot by police in Cleveland after long chase faces felony charges

CLEVELAND — A man is facing felony charges following a police pursuit that ended in a crash and shooting, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

Rueben Bell, 38, was charged with three counts of felonious assault on a peace officer. More charges are expected, Diaz said.

Bell was shot and injured on Tuesday night by law enforcement officers after they said he led multiple police agencies on a car chase that lasted almost an hour.

News 5's initial coverage of the chase:

Carjacking investigation leads to Cleveland Police chase and shooting

Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd said during a press conference that the driver was involved in four armed carjackings and one attempted carjacking on Tuesday night, and during the police pursuit, she said the suspect was waving a firearm out of the vehicle's window and proceeded to fire shots at the officers.

Watch the press conference:

Cleveland Police give update on chase, shooting involving robbery suspect

We spoke to a witness who told us he watched the event unfold as the suspect and officers exchanged fire.

The witness captured video of the shootout, which he shared with Good Morning Cleveland reporter Mike Holden:

Man in critical condition following chase and shooting in Cleveland

RELATED: Cleveland pursuit lasts almost an hour; ends with 1 man shot, injured by officers