Man wanted by Massillon Police, USMS arrested in Cincinnati

A 30-year-old man who was wanted by Massillon Police and other law enforcement agencies was arrested over the weekend, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Tyler Anderson was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department on Sunday. He was wanted by Massillon Police and the U.S. Marshals for the rape of a minor, authorities said.

He was also wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation on an original charge of felonious assault and domestic violence.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force issued a press release in September about Anderson, seeking information that would lead to his arrest.

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