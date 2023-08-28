Mansfield Police investigating fatal shooting Sunday morning

Mansfield Police is investigating a shooting that left one dead and three injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Blymer Avenue around 2:20 a.m., which is where they found four gunshot victims outside of a home.

One victim was pronounced dead, and the other three were transported to a local hospital, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored car, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.

