Marine Warning in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday night

News 5
Posted at 6:15 PM, Aug 20, 2022
CLEVELAND — A Marine Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The following counties are affected:

  • Lorain
  • Lake
  • Erie
  • Cuyahoga

Storms are expected to pass through the area over the weekend.

