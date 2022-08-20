Marine Warning in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday night

CLEVELAND — A Marine Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties until 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The following counties are affected:



Lorain

Lake

Erie

Cuyahoga

Storms are expected to pass through the area over the weekend.

