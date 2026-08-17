Massive fire breaks out at hotel under construction in Elyria

A huge fire broke out at a hotel that is currently under construction on Traveler's Lane in Elyria near the Midway Mall.

The new hotel will be a Home2 Suites, and it recently it reached a major milestone with the main structural framework of the hotel completed.

Once finished, the hotel is expected to be a 153-room hotel with an estimated cost of about $6 million.

The company behind the project, Sunrise Hospitality, already operates other hotels in the immediate area, including a Hampton Inn and a Courtyard Marriott.

The Home2 Suites had been expected to open this winter and eventually create dozens of jobs.

At this time, we don't know why or how the fire started. We are working to learn more, and we will update you as more information becomes available.