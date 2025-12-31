Mayfield Heights Police announce safety measures for Raising Cane's following deadly shooting

Following a shooting on Sunday night at Raising Cane's restaurant in Mayfield Heights that left a teen from Cleveland dead, the city's police department has announced a series of safety measures.

The department said it is working closely with the restaurant's management and staff, as well as nearby businesses, to "implement immediate and ongoing measures designed to reduce risk and enhance safety for residents, visitors, and employees in the area."

The changes include:



Raising Cane's will close its dining room at 8 p.m. each night for the time being until a "formal meeting can be held to address long-term safety strategies." The police department said it has also requested Sheetz, which is next door, to do the same.



Mayfield Heights Police will have access to live feeds from high-quality cameras at Raising Cane's and Sheetz, which will be monitored around the clock, seven days a week.



Raising Cane's has hired private security to be at the restaurant.



Anytime occupancy levels become a concern, the restaurant will close its lobby.



Police officers will conduct safety training with restaurant staff and Sheetz staff to "strengthen partnerships, improve communication, and encourage prompt reporting of suspicious activity."



The department will take a proactive approach to enforcing juvenile curfew and loitering laws. "Our officers will aggressively continue this approach, where the preferred course of action is to arrest or cite for any criminal behavior," according to the department.

The shooting

The shooting happened around 9:57 p.m. at the restaurant located at 5880 Mayfield Road. A 16-year-old Cleveland teen was killed, and a 14-year-old male from South Euclid, along with an 18-year-old man from Cleveland, were taken into custody.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between several juveniles broke out at the restaurant before the shooting.

The 14-year-old has been arraigned and is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.