Meet Crosby, a new therapy dog in Cuyahoga Falls, and why he's the first of his kind in Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department has a new full-time resident — a therapy dog named Crosby who is already making an impact on officers and will soon help crime victims as well.

Crosby is a rescue from Florida, trained and placed through the K9s for Warriors Station Dog Program. The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department received him at no cost. According to K9s for Warriors, Crosby is just the 3rd dog placed through its station program to live full time at a police department — and the first in Ohio.

Unlike traditional K9 officers, Crosby does not go home with a handler. He lives and sleeps at the department around the clock.

"I wanted that dog to be a resource for everybody, all officers, all employees," Chief Chris Norfolk said. "Being a 24/7 operation and having employees, both sworn and unsworn, that all can benefit from him was really important to me."

Norfolk said the department has two German shepherds that are used for drug tracking and apprehension and a cocker spaniel that is used as a drug dog. Handlers take those dogs home after their shifts.

A $170,000 grant paid for a renovated courtyard outside the police department built specifically for Crosby, who moved in last month.

Norfolk said the dog's calm temperament stood out from the start.

"I've been around dogs my whole life. He's probably the most calm and friendly dog I've ever encountered," Norfolk said.

Office Manager Kim O'Laughlin said Crosby's effect on staff has been immediate.

"He's a gift. He's just the most awesome dog that I have ever come in contact with, and he lights up the faces of everyone he meets," O'Laughlin said.

Police said Crosby's benefits include comfort and companionship for officers working a job that can be stressful.

"There's tough guys in our department that you don't hear them say anything, and then all of a sudden, they see Crosby and their voice goes up 20 pitches and they're like little kids on the ground and petting him and such," O'Laughlin said.

Crosby is also in training to meet with crime victims when they come to the station. Rebecca Cool from the Victim Assistance Program in Summit County said the dog can be a difference-maker in those moments.

"It's the touch of being able to place your hand on a dog to feel it breathe up and down to sort of ground a victim, but also dogs are loving," Cool said.

Norfolk said he couldn't explain the psychology behind it, but stressed the dog's calming presence is clear.

"People's stress goes down. Their guard goes down and you can see them kind of relax," Norfolk said.

O'Laughlin believes other police departments in Ohio will take notice of a 24/7 therapy dog idea.

"I imagine that there's going to be a lot of departments that are going to follow suit," O'Laughlin said.

Greg Wells with K9s for Warriors said about 1,500 dogs have been placed with veterans. More than 100 dogs have been placed with first responder agencies, which typically have handlers that take K9s home.