Miss Diva is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Miss Diva:

Miss Diva is a 8 year old 70 lb. pit mix who came to the Cleveland APL when her owner became homeless and could no longer care for her. Her owner let us know that she truly is a diva, preferring to sleep under covers and lay in front of fans. Diva’s favorite past time is sitting on the couch looking out the window to watch people going by. If you would like to help this Diva get back to the finer things life has to offer, please come down to the APL to meet her.

Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Miss Diva and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

