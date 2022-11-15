Missing man found buried in vacant lot had been shot to death

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of a missing man found buried in a lot on the city's East Side a homicide.

According to authorities, Anthony "TJ" Mays II, died from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Mays had been missing since Oct. 18. His body was found in a lot in the 1600 block of East 85th Street in Cleveland's Hough neighborhood.

Police continue to investigate.

