MORE cars broken into overnight in Ohio City

OHIO CITY, Ohio — Some drivers are once again waking up frustrated on Cleveland's West Side.

This comes after more cars were broken into late Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured at least seven cars with smashed-out windows and broken glass scattered in the road.

The incidents happened along Detroit Avenue and West 26th Street in a highly populated, well-lit area with businesses and cameras up and down the road.

The street in Ohio City was littered with debris.

While News 5 was on scene, Cleveland Police were actively patrolling the area gathering evidence.

This comes less than 24 hours after drivers woke up to smashed-out windows and broken glass scattered on the ground.

'This is ridiculous': 37 cars broken into on Cleveland's west side

RELATED: 'This is ridiculous': 37 cars broken into on Cleveland's west side

It happened in both the Ohio City and Detroit Shoreway neighborhoods this weekend.

A number of cars were broken into along Detroit Avenue, from West 25th Street to West 73rd Street.

Cleveland Police confirm at least 37 break-ins so far—just tied to that investigation.

CPD says that the latest rash happened between midnight and 5 a.m. Sunday.

They say the preliminary investigation reveals multiple teens are targeting cars in hopes of finding cash and guns left behind.

Police believe the suspects are using one or more cars and may also be working on foot when they commit the crimes.

According to police, three juveniles suspected of the car break-ins were arrested.

Cleveland Police are encouraging victims to continue reporting the crimes.

They are asking business owners and residents to review surveillance video and photos for any sort of suspicious activity.

The video is critical to help lead to arrests.

Stay with News 5 for the breaking developments and watch for live updates from the scene.