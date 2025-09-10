More speed signs installed in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Shaker Heights Police Department is taking more steps to try and get drivers to slow down.

The police department has just installed speed signs in different areas throughout the city to help educate residents about speeding.

Police are focusing on places that have a lot of pedestrian traffic like school zones because there are now more kids biking and walking to class. Some of the signs are permanent, but others will be temporary.

The temporary signs are able to be moved. Shaker Heights Police will continue to study the data and put them in places that they think will be most effective in keeping the community safe.

"Our community loves to walk and children love to play," Commander John Cole with the Shaker Heights Police Department said. "We want to make sure that the motorists, who sometimes and oftentimes have places to go and be there very quickly, understand that coming through Shaker Heights, it's a safe community and we want to keep those speeds in those tolerances."

Police also say the signs serve multiple purposes. First and foremost, they are a precautionary measure to get drivers to slow down. The signs also give police more information to determine if a certain area has a problem with speeders.

The signs were put in place because police got some feedback from residents about speeders in different spots and wanted to make sure their concerns were being heard.