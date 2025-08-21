Most dangerous time for teen drivers coming to a close

OHIO — While schools is getting back in session for a lot of kids, we are still in the last few weeks of what's called the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer."

The time runs until Labor Day.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it's the most dangerous time for teen drivers, with an average of eight teens dying in traffic crashes every day during this time period.

Two of the big contributing factors in teen crashes are speeding and distracted driving.

Common distractions include talking or texting while driving.

David Reich with the National Road Safety Foundation said another big distraction that is not talked about enough is having other young people in the car. He said this can be very distracting for the driver.

"Parents need to limit how many young people can be in the car with their young drivers," Reich said. "Many states have Graduated Driver Licensing Laws, where, legally, during the first six to 12 months of them having their license they can't be driving with anybody under 21."

Here in Ohio, 16-year-old drivers may not drive with more than one non-family passenger unless a parent accompanies them.

The National Road Safety Foundation is urging parents to have a conversation with their kids to promise to adopt safe driving habits, such as buckling up, avoiding distractions, and not speeding.

Parents can also lead by example when they are behind the wheel.