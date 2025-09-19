Mother fights back against school bullying with new initiative

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Lorain County mother is fighting to raise awareness about the impact of bullying in schools after she said her children experienced months of harassment.

Valencia Adams says her North Ridgeville kindergartner and second grader were bullied, prompting her to create a support system for other families facing similar challenges.

"My son's started when he came home, got off the bus, bloody nose, clothes, shoes, said his friend had head-butted him in the nose," Adams said. "Following the nose fracture the same child kept harming him physically.”

Adams said her daughter also faced harassment from multiple students.

"She was being assaulted by boys, she was being assaulted by girls, the kids were saying mean things," Adams said.

Bullying reports surge 75% in Ohio

According to statistics from the Safer Ohio School Tip Line, there were 359 calls related to bullying and harassment in 2024, up 75% from 204 calls the year before. It's unclear whether the increase reflects more incidents or greater awareness of the tip line.

Executive Director of Ohio School Safety Center Emily Torok said there is a statutory definition of bullying. “It says that it happens more than once and I think that can be really hard for families and for schools to implement their bullying policies because it has to happen more than once,” she said.

Ohio School Safety Center

While schools are required to have bullying policies in place, the state doesn't enforce how schools respond to incidents. The Ohio School Safety Center focuses on prevention and support, not oversight.

"It's not us to tell them you're not doing a good enough job, it's really for us to be able to step in and say hey, we noticed you're having an issue with this, you know, we would like to help you," Torok said.

Torok recommends that parents familiarize themselves with their school's bullying policy, ensure their children understand it, maintain open communication with the school, and model good behavior at home.

Safety concerns can be reported to the Safer Ohio School Tip Line at 844-723-3764. Callers can remain anonymous. Torok emphasizes the importance of addressing bullying before it escalates.

"If a child is bullied and it goes unchecked and they're constantly receiving harassment it could lead to a lot of terrible things, it could lead to self-harm," she said.

ICU Method provides framework for action

Adams said she felt helpless during her children's ordeal and doesn't want other parents to experience the same issue.

"People need to know they're not alone, they're not going through this alone and at the end of the day, I always thought, it wasn't just about my children, it's about everyone's children," Adams said.

Adams created a Facebook group called "ICU Method-Stop Bullying" based on a strategy she developed. The acronym stands for:



I: Identify bullying.

C: Call it out.

U: Unite to fix it.

Parents share their stories in the group while Adams posts resources and advice based on her experiences.

"When you’re in the situation you don’t just want to run, you know, and that’s when we made the decision, I’m not going to run, I’m going to fight,” she said.

Parent accountability crucial

Adams believes both schools and parents need to do better in addressing bullying situations.

"I unfortunately don't feel like schools are doing enough," Adams said. “The one thing that I’ve heard a lot is we can’t discuss the steps that we’re taking with another student to fix this issue.”

Adams said her daughter had been accused of bullying, too.

The mother of the other child came to Adams’ home to address the situation, and now the girls are friends.

“If your child feels upset or is triggered by something that another child says, it’s worth investigating no matter what,” she said. Adams advocates for parents on both sides of bullying incidents to take responsibility and work together to solve the problem.

"At the end of the day we're their parents, we know these behaviors, we take charge of our kids' lives and we can't leave that up to anybody else," she said.

Adams' children now attend a different school district.

District responds to concerns

North Ridgeville City Schools provided a statement to News 5:

"The North Ridgeville City School District takes all reports of concerning behavior and bullying very seriously. While we cannot comment on any specific issue, each reported situation is thoroughly investigated. Our protocols include reviewing evidence, speaking with witnesses and those involved, engaging in conversations with families, and implementing appropriate consequences when necessary.

In addition, we implement Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), a state-required framework designed to help students understand the impact of their actions and encourage positive choices. Our schools also utilize state-mandated social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum, which provides students with tools to build healthy relationships, manage conflict, and navigate challenges.

Our priority is, and always will be, to foster a safe, supportive, and respectful learning environment for every student."