New route for Cleveland's 2027 St. Patrick's Day parade revealed

CLEVELAND — The new route for next year's Saint Patrick's Day parade has been revealed.

Check out the map here:

Saint Patrick's Day Parade Committee

The parade will step off at Playhouse Square and end near East 6th and Rockwell.

The viewing stand will be at East 3rd and Superior.

Watch previous coverage: St. Patrick's Day route will be different next year

St. Patrick's Day route will be different next year

It's taken years of coordination to pinpoint the route. Those in charge say this is a new opportunity to showcase the parade while keeping the route in the heart of downtown Cleveland.

Business owners along the route are thrilled, anticipating more people and revenue.

The route had to change due to the Superior Midway Project. The goal is to improve safety along Superior Avenue between East 55th Street and Public Square, creating landscaped protected bike lanes in the middle of the road.