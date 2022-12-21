New video shows pickup truck tearing up field at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police released new video Tuesday of a man using a Ford F-150 to cause damage on the Cleveland Browns field at FirstEnergy Stadium last month.

It happened on Nov. 21.

Authorities said the man drove to FirstEnergy Stadium near West 3rd Street and Alfred Lerner Way, parked his vehicle and then climbed the fence to enter the stadium where he found a Ford F-150 inside.

The man used the truck to create large circles on the field, which caused "severe damage," authorities said. After the damage was done, he climbed the fence once more and fled in his vehicle.

The man was later caught and charged with vandalism and breaking and entering.

You can see an aerial view of the damage done to the field in the player below:

Damage to Browns field after vandalism Tuesday morning

