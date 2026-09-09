New West Ridgewood Drive Bridge opens in Parma, designed to improve safety and cut flooding

PARMA, Ohio — The West Ridgewood Drive Bridge in Parma officially reopened Tuesday following a full replacement project that began in May.

The new 61-foot bridge replaces a crumbling structure built in 1925 that spanned West Creek near Saint Sava Picnic Grove. Cuyahoga County officials said the new bridge is designed to last more than 75 years.

The $2.6 million project relied heavily on federal and state money. The upgrade brings several major improvements to the community, including a smoother and safer route for ambulances and school buses.

"I used to get that biggest complaint," Ward 9 City Councilman Rob Eurele said. "The kids used to bounce higher than the potholes, so it's very good to have a nice, clean, smooth road here. Everybody's going to be safe and traveling here."

The county said the improvement is especially important for emergency crews traveling to the nearby University Hospitals Medical Center.

The new design also improves storm water flow in the area to help reduce flooding.

The county also said it designed the new bridge with extra space that will eventually connect to new pedestrian and multi-use trails.

"This is so important because the connector connects not only the metro parks, the hospital, the center of the city, every community coming into us," Eurele said. "That is why it is so important."