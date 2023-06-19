Newburgh Heights Police arrest man after pursuit

The Newburgh Heights Police Department arrested and charged a man after a police pursuit Sunday afternoon, according to the police department.

Around 3:40 p.m., officers received a notification that a Nissan Rogue stolen out of Cleveland Police was traveling West on Harvard Street at E. 34th Street. An officer followed the vehicle onto 77 southbound at Harvard until another officer was nearby, authorities said.

The officer activated his overhead emergency lights, and the vehicle appeared to be pulling over; however, the vehicle then accelerated in an attempt to flee, according to authorities.

Authorities said officers followed the vehicle onto the exit from 77 South to Route 21, where the vehicle lost control and crashed. The suspect then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot; however, he lost his balance while running down an embankment and fell.

The officer ordered the suspect to stay on the ground, but the suspect regained his footing and attempted to flee again. The officer then used a Taser on the suspect and was able to get him into custody, authorities said.

The suspect's initial charges include the following:



Failure to comply

Receiving stolen property

Obstructing official business

Additionally, the suspect was carrying a backpack containing a few hundred blue Percocet pills, which are suspected to be counterfeit Fentanyl, in addition to two bags of suspected Fentanyl powder and a suspected bag of Crack Cocaine, authorities said.

According to authorities, further charges are pending until lab results are confirmed.

