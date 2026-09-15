News 5 is the new home for Inside Edition

CLEVELAND — Inside Edition, the longstanding newsmagazine show, now airs on News 5 weeknights at 7:30 p.m., after News 5 at 7 p.m.

Eva Pilgrim hosts the show and spoke to News 5 anchor Damon Maloney about some unique stories airing this week that will be of high importance to Northeast Ohioans, including a story about the controversy surrounding Flock cameras.

The specialized license plate-reading cameras have been a point of contention for many local communities. Some have turned them off, ended their contracts and some have been vandalized by people who oppose the use of the technology because of privacy and other concerns.

“I know you guys have a really robust investigative unit there in Cleveland,” Pilgrim said. “Our investigative unit has been digging into the story, looking at the data across the country. They [Flock cameras] have been very helpful in investigations, but they also have been tools that people have used to watch the comings and goings of people who are not parts of investigations. And so, we spoke with the people who created the Flock cameras about what could be done in order to make sure that people's privacy is kept."

And from investigations to stories that make people smile, the Inside Edition team was in Cleveland visiting John Marshall High School, where they gave “lunch ladies” surprise makeovers.

“Everyone loves a lunch lady. I have very joyful memories of a lunch lady sneaking me a chocolate milk or a cookie, right?” Pilgrim said. “So we did makeovers for these lunch ladies, and the before-and-afters are so special. You really have to see it.”