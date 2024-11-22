News 5's Bob Jones featured in tonight's 20/20 episode on convicted killer Shawn Grate

Tonight at 9 p.m., 20/20 will air an episode detailing how convicted killer Sean Grate was brought to justice. News 5's Bob Jones, who covered the case, will be featured in the show.

Jones will have a report that looks back on the case and ahead at the 20/20 episode tonight on News 5 at 6.

The investigation began in 2016 when a woman called 911 to say that she had been kidnapped and was being held captive— a call that led police to Grate's house and resulted in him confessing to the murder of five women.

When police responded to the house, they made a horrifying discovery. Inside, investigators located the decomposing body of a woman in the basement on the cold concrete floor, buried under a pile of trash and debris. The woman was naked from the waist down and had a cloth tied around her neck.

Upstairs, authorities made another grisly discovery — a closet covered in duct tape with a "deplorable smell" emanating from it. Inside was another body, hidden under a pile of clothing. Both women had been tied up.

The women were later identified as Stacey Stanley Hicks and Liz Griffith. According to authorities, both Griffith and Hicks had been strangled to death.

Sean Grate is now behind bars and on death row, having been convicted in 2018. He has confessed to the murder of five women.

Sean Grate is shown in this file photo provided by the Ashland County Sheriff Office, arrested Sept. 13, 2016, in Ashland, Ohio.

In 2018, a Jane Doe found dead in Marion County in 2007 was connected to Grate, and police confirmed she was another one of his victims. She was later identified as 23-year-old Dana Nicole Lowrey.

