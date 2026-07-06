No one under 25 years old allowed at Decades

CLEVELAND — Decades is opening its doors to those in the Flats East Bank again starting July 9, but it will look and feel different as a new age requirement and dress code policy are going into effect.

Decades temporarily shut down in late June due to building-related issues.

"At this time, the matter is being handled through the proper legal channels, and we are actively working to resolve it as quickly as possible," Decades wrote on social media on June 25.

Cleveland's Department of Public Safety issued a nuisance letter last week, but it wasn't the city that shut down the business. A spokesperson said that decision was made by the landlord.

Outlined in the city's nuisance letter, Decades is required to submit a nuisance abatement plan next week, which the city said it "will thoroughly review and provide feedback as necessary."

"As a reminder, any future nuisance activity could subject the property to escalating fines," the city told me. "The city is aware of a lawsuit the business filed against the property owner last week, but the city isn’t a party in that case."

Building ownership and Decades have now reached an agreement. Because of that, Decades posted to social media that "we are back."

Day trippers and locals told News 5 they're happy to see the Flats continue to flourish.

"We're from Boardman. We love to come down here and get some new experiences with new restaurants. It's great. Great experience, great vibes, everything," Ken Thomas said.

His friend, Greg Pocza, said they travel to the Flats frequently because it always serves a good time.

Locals, like Sheila Kiss and Kyle Jarmatcki, said they find themselves in the Flats often, too.

"I love the Flats. I mean, grew up down here. Well, my dad grew up down here and then showed me the Flats when I turned 21, and I love every bit of it," Jarmatcki said.

There's only one issue now for Jarmatcki: he's no longer allowed at Decades because of his age. He's 26 years old.

Decades posted to its social media this week that a new age requirement is going into effect as it reopens.

Women must be at least 25 years old to enter. Men must be at least 30.

"She’s (Shelia Kiss) allowed in. I’m not. I don't know if 30 on men is really fair. I mean, 30 seems a little high. I think maybe 25 altogether. Definitely kicks out the younger crowd that is a little bit more, like, rambunctious, but 30 on men is kind of crazy," Jarmatcki said.

He said he doesn't frequent Decades, but he does have a lot of friends that do.

"One of his close friends is one of the managers at Decades," Kiss said.

Jarmatcki added, "It's just sad. She wants to build a great establishment for the community and things just get ruined by people acting a fool. I don't know, like, why people can't just get along and have a good time."

On the other hand, Thomas told me he finds the age requirement appropriate.

"We don't want any like trouble down here, but we still want to have a great time," he said.

Pocza agreed, saying the older, the better.

"More mature. I think probably less problems then," he told me.

It's not just an age requirement that Decades is now implementing. There is a dress code, too.

No longer allowed at Decades are:



Plain white T-shirts

Durags

Skull caps

Colored bandanas

Jogging outfits or sweatsuits

Nike Tech outfits

Sagging pants

Athletic sandals, slides, or similar footwear

"Once in a while I'll wear my sweatpants to the stripper club, you know, leave that for the stripper clubs. But downtown here, let's dress up and have a good time," Thomas said.

Pocza said, "I think that'll kind of keep some riff raff out or whatever and keep the trouble down."

Kiss and Jarmatcki believe some of the dress code restrictions shouldn't be in place.

"I was taken aback. I mean, no plain white T-shirts? That's a little crazy for me. I can understand like the other stuff that they're implementing, but 30 on men and no like plain white T-shirts is kind of crazy because everybody wears that," Jarmatcki said.

Kiss told me she was surprised to see the dress code and age requirement.

"That's not very common around here too. Like this is probably one of the first places around here that this has been happening at," she said.

The age requirement and dress code will be in effect for Decades' grand reopening on July 9.

I previously spoke with the owner of Decades about an interview, but he said he did not want to be on camera.