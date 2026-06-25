Decades Cleveland in the Flats closing

According to a notice found on the door of Decades, the nightclub in the Flats will be closing.

The notice states the landlord has immediately revoked the nightclub's lease.

According to the notice, the location has become a nuisance due to criminal activity.

The nightclub opened last year at the former Big Bang location.

This isn't the first time criminal activity has been a problem in the Flats.

Last year, two separate shootings happened in the Flats near the bars.

In early September, during the Browns home opener, a mass shooting left six injured.

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Within the same month, there was another shooting that stemmed from an argument.

Cleveland Police said it left one person injured and killed a 21-year-old.

Authorities Identify 21-Year-Old Shot, Killed in the Flats; Alleged Suspect in Custody

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Within four months of those shootings, several bars closed their doors, including Margaritaville, Punch Bowl Social, Inferno, Rum Runners, and Play.

The owner of both Inferno and Rum Runners, Sly Restaurant Group, said, "This decision was carefully made after evaluation of our operations and the economic pressures currently affecting the hospitality and nightlife industry. While we explored multiple options, continuing under current market has proven unsustainable."

Inferno, Rum Runners shutter due to 'economic pressures'

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Although multiple bars have closed recently, some businesses are seeing success.

New investments, more bars coming to The Flats

RELATED: New investments, more bars coming to The Flats

A bar that has recently opened a new location, Good Night John Boy, has been bustling for the last four weeks.

"It's been exciting," Forward Hospitality Group CEO Michael Schwartz said on Wednesday. "There are some grand plans for next year as well. We've (Forward Hospitality Group) been down here a long period of time. I think there's cycles with the economy or what's going on in people's lives. There's hardships that people go through, but I always look at The Flats trying to make improvements and strides with all the owners every year. I think there might have been a slight, you know, maybe call it a small setback last year, but there's a great team effort."

Good Night John Boy said opening this new location on Old River Road comes with a large outdoor patio, spacious bathrooms, boat docking availability, and new lighting systems.

"I am like stoked about the future. It's going to be something special. This area has the potential and I believe it will be one of the top entertainment districts in the country, not just in Ohio or in the Midwest," Schwartz said.

Not only did Good Night John Boy open up in the last several weeks, but so did another called Lost On The River, which is a rooftop bar that serves an intimate experience.