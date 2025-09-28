19-year-old shot, killed in the Flats; alleged suspect in custody

A 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting in the Flats early Sunday morning, according to Cleveland Police.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers assigned to the area were patrolling on foot, managing large crowds at bar closures, when they heard gunshots in the 1000 block of W. 11th Street, police said.

Officers rushed to the area and located the 19-year-old victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers provided aid, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Other officers canvassing the area located a second victim, the 24-year-old man who also suffered a gunshot wound, police said. He was treated by EMS and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the 24-year-old is an alleged suspect in the shooting. He was placed under arrest and remains in custody while he receives treatment.

Preliminary information revealed that an argument between the two men escalated into gunfire, police said.