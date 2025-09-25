'Non-hazardous gas leak in North Royalton to be repaired in coming weeks

NORTH ROYALTON — The North Royalton Fire Department and Columbia Gas of Ohio say a natural gas leak in the 13,000 block of Stoney Creek Drive is non-hazardous, and repairs will be taking place over the next three weeks.

North Royalton's Assistant Fire Chief, Thomas Habak, couldn't provide a date for when the issue first appeared but said it’s not uncommon for a gas company to grade the severity of a leak and schedule later repairs.

The fire department posted a message about the situation on its Facebook account, stating Columbia Gas of Ohio is aware of an odor of natural gas in that area, and despite being non-hazardous, the odor can still be strong.

I reached out to Columbia Gas of Ohio.

The company said, "This leak does not pose an increased safety risk to the community. However, it is important for residents and customers to contact us at 1-800-344-4077 if they believe they smell natural gas. Natural gas is naturally colorless and odorless. We add an odorant to give it a distinctive rotten-egg-like smell. If you smell a rotten egg odor, stop what you're doing, leave the area immediately, and call Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077."

Despite being asked, the company did not say when the problem was first reported to them.