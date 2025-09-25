Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Non-hazardous gas leak in North Royalton to be repaired in coming weeks

Fire truck
Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
Columbia Gas of Ohio says the natural gas leak on Stoney Creek Dr. is non-hazardous. Repairs are set to take place over the next three weeks.
Fire truck
Posted
and last updated

NORTH ROYALTON — The North Royalton Fire Department and Columbia Gas of Ohio say a natural gas leak in the 13,000 block of Stoney Creek Drive is non-hazardous, and repairs will be taking place over the next three weeks.

North Royalton's Assistant Fire Chief, Thomas Habak, couldn't provide a date for when the issue first appeared but said it’s not uncommon for a gas company to grade the severity of a leak and schedule later repairs.

The fire department posted a message about the situation on its Facebook account, stating Columbia Gas of Ohio is aware of an odor of natural gas in that area, and despite being non-hazardous, the odor can still be strong.

I reached out to Columbia Gas of Ohio.

The company said, "This leak does not pose an increased safety risk to the community. However, it is important for residents and customers to contact us at 1-800-344-4077 if they believe they smell natural gas. Natural gas is naturally colorless and odorless. We add an odorant to give it a distinctive rotten-egg-like smell. If you smell a rotten egg odor, stop what you're doing, leave the area immediately, and call Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077."

Despite being asked, the company did not say when the problem was first reported to them.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.