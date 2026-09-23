North Ridgeville HOA requests little library be removed, deeming it 'front porch storage'

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio. — A free little library in North Ridge Pointe is causing a stir between the Homeowners Association Board and residents as it's removal has been requested.

In June, Lana and James Carter installed a little library they purchased through a nonprofit.

They said they wanted to install it to spread their joy for reading and provide more of a sense of community.

A month later, the Carters received a letter from the Lawrence Community Management Group, Inc., a.k.a. the HOA.

The letter claims the Carter's little library violates the community's bylaws, deeming it front porch storage.

"I think we were both in disbelief," James said. "We didn't think it was front yard storage, so we didn't quite understand."

Lana said she read the neighborhood's bylaws prior to installing the little library, but nothing jumped out that would have warned her not to have one.

"I did read the phrase about front porch storage and front yard storage, and we really felt that we passed that over because we did not consider this as a storage unit of any type. It's a book sharing space and it's constantly rotating books and we're sharing it with the community. We are not storing any of our personal items. If you take a book, you leave a book, and that's the way the concept has been throughout the world," Lana said.

In the library's brief existence, it has had many visitors ranging from children to adults.

Jillian McDonnell is one of them.

"We go every day and we've taught my son to give a book, to get a book. We're teaching him the concept of charity and you can tell that Lana and her husband are committed to maintaining the library. They're recycling their resources, so we're seeing different books. My husband's gotten books. I've gotten books, so it isn't just about the kids, it's about everybody within the neighborhood being able to access that resource," McDonnell said.

She told me she was disheartened to hear that the HOA deemed the library "front porch storage."

"It's a very broad interpretation," McDonnell said. "It just seems that with each communication that the HOA is sort of interpreting it that way rather than there being a clear definition, and that's what we're struggling with. It's very hard for us to think about the things that we wanna do moving forward as a community if we feel that every time we go to do something they're going to revert back to some overly broad interpretation and not give us any really great feedback."

One of the many letters Lana and James have received requests the library's removal by September 30.

The board is elected to steward the community by managing association finances, maintaining common property, enforcing the governing documents, and making decisions that protect the interests and property values of all homeowners. We have a fiduciary duty to act fairly, legally, and in the best interests of the association as a whole.



The board has a responsibility to enforce the rules, and in this case we did so. At the same time, twice we offered the homeowner the option to move the Little Library to HOA property that is safer and more central to the community. The homeowner chose not to relocate it, and we respect that decision. North Ridge Point HOA member, Denny Abbuhl

The Clarks were offered the opportunity to move the little library from their property to a shared neighborhood space.

McDonnell said the relocation would be 1.5 miles from its current residence.

"They (HOA) have offered to have us move it at our expense over to the common area that already has a pool, bathrooms, and a playground as well as mailboxes. It's already a congregation site. I don't necessarily feel that it would be easy to maintain nor do I feel it would be something that would stay safe just because whenever I've seen free libraries when they're in common areas, there tends to be quite a bit of vandalism," McDonnell said. "I don't think it really accomplishes what we're trying to do."

North Ridge Pointe HOA member and Lawrence Community Management Group, Inc. representative Denny Abbuhl told me: "North Ridge Pointe functions very much like any of the thousands of HOAs in northeast Ohio. When an owner purchases a home in the neighborhood they agree to the restrictions in the governing documents in the form of Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, Restrictions, and Reservation of Easement (“Declarations”) and Bylaws. Both of these documents are recorded by Lorain County. The Declarations contains restrictions, like those which prevent structures from being placed in front yards, as well provisions that allow fines to be levied so that rules are taken seriously."

Abbuhl said, "It is unfortunate that the resident did not seek HOA board approval as recommended by Little Free Library and chose not to relocate the Little Free Library. It is unfortunate that part of the HOA letter to the resident: 'You may consider a placard in ‘memorial' if desired and/or you may consider a placard with your family as donors of the Little Library, was excluded from the information provided to news sources.' It is unfortunate that those who have seen or heard half the story asked no questions and made no attempt to amend the rules, but instead turned to WEWS and Facebook. The board of the HOA is comprised of volunteers who have the unhappy task of enforcing these rules, even when they are not popular."

On Tuesday, the HOA board, which is currently comprised of four members, held a meeting at the North Ridgeville Public Library.

The Clarks and McDonnell were there in the audience.

"I want to hear the perspective from people and based on that perspective, what we learned from what the community desires— that will drive our final decision on what to do next. We're certainly not going to be arbitrary about it. We want to hear all sides. We think it's important to hear what everyone has to say, including the board, so hopefully they will share their point of view, and then after that we'll talk," James said.

A photographer and I tried attending the meeting, but one of the members announced to the room: "I’m gonna give you one warning. This meeting will be adjourned or the camera leaves."

We decided to sit outside the room, but couldn't hear what was going on.

From what residents told us, the meeting did not go well.

There was a cap on how long the little library would be discussed: 15 minutes.

"That's a pretty standard parliamentary procedure. I am concerned that the board continues to vehemently stick to their position," McDonnell said.

There has been an overwhelming number of neighbors that have come out in support of the Clarks, though.

"We understand their responsibilities. We're not questioning that. We do question the reluctance to have a community discussion," James said.

Lana added, "They're (neighbors) very shocked. They don't want us to take it down. They do want us to fight for it and see what we can do to keep it. We haven't had anyone stop by and talk to us personally that is against it."