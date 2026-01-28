Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless seasonal shelter reaches capacity as freezing temps hit

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For those without a home, finding a safe place to sleep is always a challenge — but in the winter, the cold becomes the biggest threat. Temporary shelters open to provide warmth, but in the past, there has been a shortage of seasonal options.

On Dec. 31, we told you about the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless opening a new seasonal shelter and now they already have a full house.

New seasonal shelter offers winter relief for Cleveland’s homeless

There’s nothing like a warm bed, a clean bathroom, and a safe place to store belongings.

“It takes a load off your mind, just to be able to have a place to park things is a very difficult thing,” said Rolando Rodriguez.

Since Jan. 5, people like Rodriguez, Halle Rothchild and Jasmyn Lester have found comfort at NEOCH’s new seasonal winter shelter.

The seasonal shelter was created after shortages in late 2024 and early 2025 highlighted the need. In response, NEOCH developed a more permanent solution—a shelter of its own.

When the shelter first opened, it welcomed about 11 guests. But with word of mouth and freezing temperatures, demand quickly grew.

“We are at capacity. We had 38 guests last night,” said Mikail Lumumba, seasonal shelter manager.

It’s a full house — and guests keep coming back.

“If they come back the following evening, then they have the same bed in the same room, right? It's almost like their spot is reserved,” said Lumumba.

Every night, guests receive a hot meal, a warm bed, and access to additional services. And for many who’ve had negative experiences in traditional shelters, this one offers something different.

“This is a unique shelter. This is not like any other shelter that I’ve experienced in my life as being homeless,” said Lester.

“We have PTSD, a lot of people on the street do,” said Rodriguez.

“It's important because we feel it. We fill a gap for the people that don't go into the shelters,” said Lumumba.

It’s a space that does more than protect from the cold — it provides what’s needed to help people get back on their feet.

“This is an epidemic that can be fixed, if everybody comes together. I truly believe that it's a joint effort by everybody. It's just love your neighbor, that's the best way I could put it,” said Lumumba.