Northeast Ohio prepares for winter storm

A winter storm watch is in effect around Northeast Ohio, and people rushed to stores in preparation early Saturday.

“I saw the snow coming down so I had to come out and get some supplies for the snow, some food and I was able to buy some salt which I keep in my car,” said Moore.

Craig Rimmerman walked to Dave’s Market in Ohio City, hoping to beat the start of the snowstorm.

“I don't drive anymore, so I am always on foot, and my issue is whether Ohio City is going to clean the sidewalks well enough, so pedestrians don't fall,” said Rimmerman.

There is expected to be 5-10 inches of snow, with the greatest accumulations in eastern Cuyahoga County, southern Lake County, inland Ashtabula County, and much of Geauga County.

Power of 5 meteorologists has been giving updates on the snowfall as it continues to pass through the area.

“This is a standard Alberta clipper type storm, where it's just going to drop a lot of snow over a long period of time. We're going to be working 12-hour shifts if this storm persists through Sunday, and would be primarily plowing and salting,” said ODOT Public Information Officer, Brent Kovacs.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have plenty of salt in stock and will have around 250 to 270 trucks around Northeast Ohio.

“A common thing that we hear on weekend storms are that we're not out or we're holding trucks back, or we're not using as much salt, and that's all a lie. We use the same number of trucks, the same number of drivers and the same amount of salt,” said Kovacs.

ODOT said they had their first plow crash Thanksgiving weekend and are already up to 11 plow crashes this snow and ice season.

“If you can watch out for our lights, watch out for our trucks, give us room because we're trying to help you get home,” said Highway Technician Christian Nixon.

The snow is expected to wind down Sunday night into early Monday morning, and Moor,e who works for RTA, says he is already thinking about how this will impact his workday.

“It’s crazy, it’s almost like driving a snowplow, with a snowplow truck driver you must watch out for everybody and everything and it’s same with us. Also, you must make sure people are getting on or exiting safely because it can be slippery,” said Moore.

Layering up will also be important because temperatures are expected to drop below zero chills.