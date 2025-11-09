Northeast Ohio preparing for first winter snow

CLEVELAND — Snowflakes are expected to arrive Sunday night, and local hardware stores like South Hills Hardware have been seeing an increase in customers needing service and different winter supplies.

"A lot of people are bringing in their snowblowers today, wanting to get them fixed by Monday. I had somebody buy a bag of grass seed earlier today, and I’ve also been selling a lot of snow shovels because people are worried about the weather,” said store manager, Adam Cook.

As temperatures fall on Sunday, rain will change to snow Sunday evening, but accumulations will be minimal at first. The warm, wet ground will make it tough for anything to stick, unless the snowfall rates are heavy enough.

"We don't anticipate a lot of snow sticking and remaining on the pavement. However, in those lake effect corridors like Ashtabula, Lake Geauga, Eastern Cuyahoga County are expecting several inches of snow from Sunday to Tuesday,” said ODOT Public Information Officer, Amanda McFarland.

McFarland says ODOT has 230,000 tons of salt available in northeast Ohio, with plenty of drivers ready for the winter season.

"We really want folks to remember their winter driving habits. So, making sure that you give yourself that extra time, making sure that you've got your window scraper in your car because if you park outside during the day or overnight, you're going to want to make sure you can clear off your windows so you can see and be seen,” said McFarland.

AAA says it rescues a lot of people by the roadside during the winter months and wants to remind drivers to get their cars checked, especially their car batteries.

"They want to make sure they check several things, like tire tread. If you need new tires, you don't want to be driving on icy roads with tires that don't have enough tread. As well as windshield wiper blades, which are often forgotten but very important,” said AAA spokesperson Lynda Lambert.

In addition to making sure your house and cars are prepared for the winter, local non-profit I’m In Ministry wants to help keep families warm through their annual winter clothing drive.

"The demand has increased exponentially, and it's important to share. It's from inner city to suburbia, it's from young to old, it’s every ethnic group, every age group. People are hurting, and people are scared,” said Founder, Deacon Luke Ramosek.

Ramosek says out of the 15,000 people they serve, 60% are children.

"We've had drop-offs all week, and the drop-offs will continue all next week, so we will receive thousands of pieces of winter wear, which is great because people need to stay warm,” said Ramosek.

The non-profit is accepting donations until December. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the I’m In Ministry warehouse. No appointment necessary.