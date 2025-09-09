ODOT announces changes to dangerous intersection in Medina

MEDINA CO., Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is announcing a new safety improvement to one Medina County intersection.

In the summer of 2027, ODOT plans to remove the median along U.S. 224 and Vandemark Road. This would prevent drivers on Vandemark Road from making a left turn onto U.S. 224.

ODOT said it's all in the name of safety.

As the road is currently designed, drivers have to cross multiple lanes to make that left turn and that has led to several severe crashes over the years.

The number of crashes alerted ODOT that something needed to change. After doing some research, engineers found that removing the median would be the best option.

ODOT plans to add a right-turning lane along U.S. 224 to help with traffic flow once the median is gone.

They know this will be a big change for drivers, but the department believes these changes will make for safer travel along this busy intersection.

"In 2019, there were two fatalities there," ODOT Spokesperson Amanda McFarland said. "A lot of times people are making decisions about having to come off of Vandemark. Maybe they're trying to get through faster, or maybe they're distracted."

Details about the project are still being worked out. Right now, ODOT said there won't be any road closures for the project, but there will be lane restrictions.