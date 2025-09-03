ODOT wants your opinion on a I-90 project in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — While crews begin work on the west side of Cleveland along Interstate 90, the Ohio Department of Transportation is eyeing a project on the east side.

Starting in the summer of 2027, ODOT will begin a rehabilitation project on Interstate 90 between Kirtland and Morley roads.

This includes a complete pavement overhaul of the road and ramps. New signs and guardrails are also on the way.

This is a heavily traveled portion of Interstate 90 with about 65,000 drivers traveling in the area daily.

ODOT said the cost of maintenance of this section of road is just too high. Instead, they'll invest in this $98 million rehabilitation project.

The project is slated to last five years, which is a longer timeline compared to the work on the west side.

Before the department hands off these plans to a contractor, they want to hear from drivers.

"The motorists are the ones that drive this section of road every single day," ODOT District 12 Public Information Officer Brent Kovacs said. "So, are we forgetting anything? Are we looking at doing things correctly?"

To leave your public comment, click here.