Oenslager Nature Center holds their 20th Annual Nature Art Fest

MEDINA, Ohio — As the snow begins to fall and the holidays draw near, many are starting their shopping at Oenslager Nature Center's 20th Annual Nature Art Fest.

The event is Saturday and Sunday at the Oenslager Nature Center. More than two dozen professional artists from Northeast Ohio will show and sell unique nature art.

Nature Art Fest hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 and noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 14. Oenslager Nature Center is located at 6100 Ridge Rd. in Sharon Township, just north of Sharon Center.

You can also hike any of their five trails if the cold doesn't bother you. They tell News 5 they have seen an uptick in hikers since the start of the pandemic. For the rest of the year, they will have other events all posted on their website. For more information click here.

