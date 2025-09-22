Off-duty special deputy shoots, injures juvenile in East Cleveland

Monday afternoon, a juvenile was shot by an off-duty Cuyahoga County special deputy, according to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 1:30 p.m., the deputy was in a portable restroom in the 1600 block of East 133rd Street when it was toppled over by one or multiple individuals, the department said.

When he exited, he encountered multiple people, one of whom was pulling a firearm from his waistband, the department said. The deputy fired at the individuals, who then fled the scene in a vehicle.

A short time later, a juvenile gunshot wound victim went to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. The department said it believes the juvenile was the individual shot by the deputy. The juvenile's age wasn't released.

The deputy, who is not employed by the county but maintains police commission through the Sheriff’s Department, was not injured in the shooting, the department said.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau, Crime Scene Unit and Internal Affairs Unit are investigating the shooting, and no further details are available at this time.