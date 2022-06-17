Officials in Wayne County declare 'State of Emergency' for recent storm damage

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — Due to a series of strong storms that swept through Wayne County this week and wreaked havoc in the area, county officials have declared a "State of Emergency" as crews work to clean up debris and provide assistance to residents who need it.

The county said it is working with local organizations and state officials to provide aid.

"Commissioners express appreciation toward those people and organizations that are stepping forward to help with the clean-up effort, but most importantly, ensuring the safety of their fellow citizens," the county commissioners said.

Anyone with questions about what type of aid they are eligible for can contact the United Way's Wayne Holmes Information Referral Exchange WHIRE) by calling 330-263-6363. Anyone who wants to donate to the United Way local relief fund can do so here.

"The Wayne County Commissioners are fully engaged with the State of Ohio to ensure all available resources are obtained and distributed in a timely manner," they said.

Wayne County wasn't the only area to be hit by the storms this week. In Holmes County, giant trees were felled by the storm. You can see more in the video below:

