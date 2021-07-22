Man arrested in connection to hit-skip that killed a 40-year-old woman in Ashland County

ASHLAND, Ohio — State troopers have arrested a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 40-year-old woman Tuesday in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

With the assistance of a tip from the public, troopers and officers from the Ashland Police Department located a 2003 silver Chevrolet Silverado in the city of Ashland, which matched the description of the vehicle involved.

The owner, a 27-year-old man from Ashland, was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

He is currently incarcerated at the Ashland County Jail.

State troopers said that at approximately 9:15 p.m. Jennifer Lynne Boreman, 40, of Nova, Ohio, was walking her dog with two juveniles along Township Road 1031 in Troy Township when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

The dog and one of the juveniles were also struck, state troopers said in a news release.

The vehicle did not stop and fled southbound on Township Road 1031.

