Ashtabula County unveils early plans for $30+ million new jail

JEFFERSON, Ohio — Ashtabula County officials revealed early conceptual renderings for a new jail facility that would more than double the current capacity and address decades-old infrastructure challenges.

The architectural firm DLZ showed slides about what a proposed facility could look like, with plans calling for 219 beds, more than double the current facility's capacity.

The new jail would be built right next to the existing facility in Jefferson, which has served the county since 1978. As Sheriff Bill Niemi points out, the current jail no longer meets today's standards when it comes to state requirements such as room sizes, inmate separation capabilities or just overall demand.

News 5 The current Ashtabula County Jail.

"This has been a problem for many years," Sheriff William Niemi said. "You have mental health crises at a level we've never seen before. That leads to the drug use and more mental health crises, more property crimes, more violent crimes. It all circles around mental health crises and drugs."

The county has secured $15 million in state funding and combined it with another $15 million saved over several years to fund the project.

The development is part of a broader trend across Northeast Ohio, where counties including Cuyahoga, Lake, and Stark are either constructing new jails or expanding existing facilities.

RELATED: Cuyahoga County releases first images of new jail campus, a roughly $900 million project

However, the project has raised concerns among neighboring residents.

With the new jail set to be built where the current parking lot is located, some worry about where those lost parking spots will end up.

News 5 Conceptual (not approved or finalized) renderings show potential options for what the new jail, located just north of the existing jail, could look like.

Judy Kampf, who has lived in the area for 32 years, acknowledges the need for a new jail is there, but told News 5 she was approached, along with several of her neighbors, about the possibility of buying up land for the project.

"Yes, we do have unfortunately a need for a jail expansion," Kampf said. "It's sad we're at that state. But also, we are a residential neighborhood and a wonderful village. It's just a great place to live. I'd hate to see that change at all. I really don't want cars parked in my backyard."

During the meeting, county leaders detailed how they're already expanding parking at the public defender's office, and are in the process of acquiring property behind Community First Credit Union.

"We will need to acquire additional parking solutions," Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.

Kozlowski said they are also working on securing parking at the nearby Huntington Bank.

Sheriff Niemi told News 5 hopes to begin construction in September, with the facility potentially opening two to three years after construction begins.

To learn more about the project and any upcoming meetings, click here.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.