Cuyahoga County releases first images of new jail campus, a roughly $900 million project

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County officials released the first exterior images of a new jail campus on Tuesday – and said their goal is to start moving dirt on the site this fall.

The massive project, northwest of Interstate 480 and Transportation Boulevard in Garfield Heights, will replace two aging jail towers at the Justice Center in Downtown Cleveland. The total budget is roughly $900 million, though the county won’t have the final pricing for construction until early next year.

County leaders have been considering the future of the Justice Center for well over a decade. They’ve been talking about a new jail since at least 2019. But the pandemic slowed down the planning process. So did a debate over where the project should be.

Now there’s finally a groundbreaking in sight.

The county aims to issue bonds for the project in March, borrowing against a 0.25% sales tax that Cuyahoga County Council agreed to extend to pay for the jail and a new or renovated courthouse.

The future of the courthouse hasn't been determined yet. County officials are still evaluating a handful of proposals from developers who want to build a new Downtown courts complex or renovate historic buildings to house the courts.

Major construction on the jail campus will start in the spring. But site preparations and demolition of some existing buildings on the 72-acre property will happen this year, Nichole English, the county's planning and program administrator, said during an interview.

"We hope the building will get turned over in early 2029 to the county," she said, noting that moving everyone from Downtown to Garfield Heights is likely to take a few months.

HOK; Cuyahoga County A site plan shows the proposed layout of the new Cuyahoga County corrections campus on a roughly 70-acre site in Garfield Heights.

On Tuesday afternoon, the project team presented new images to Cuyahoga County Council's safety committee.

The renderings show a three-story administrative building and jail, with free parking for visitors and employees.

"The idea is this experience is going to be better for, really, everybody in the building," she said. "So much more light. Access to air."

HOK; Cuyahoga County A rendering shows the main entrance to the new Cuyahoga County corrections complex, with the sheriff's administrative building to the right and the jail to the left.

The project also involves transforming a never-finished grocery store at the north end of the site, off Granger Road, into a professional development center for the sheriff’s department

Roughly 1,000 people work at the existing jail, between corrections officers, law enforcement employees and contract workers.

"This is really making sure that we're treating everybody that is in the facility well," English said of the design. "And it goes a long way, right? We can attract good employees. We can retain employees. We've had trouble retaining employees in the past."

HOK; Cuyahoga County A rendering shows office space inside the administration building at the new Cuyahoga County jail campus.

The jail will hold 1,886 beds – with room to expand, if needed. Floor plans show 52 housing units, with a medical exam room and a small visiting area in each pod.

HOK; Cuyahoga County A rendering shows the outside of the new Cuyahoga County jail. The materials for the building haven't been finalized, so the design isn't as fully fleshed out as the design of the administration building, to the right.

There will be only one entrance, with several layers of security screening, for both visitors and workers, English said.

HOK; Cuyahoga County A rendering shows the inside of the main lobby at the new Cuyahoga County jail complex in Garfield Heights.

HOK; Cuyahoga County A rendering shows the security screening area at the Cuyahoga County jail complex. Unlike the existing jail at the Justice Center in Downtown Cleveland, the new facility will have a single entrance for employees and visitors.

The plans show a visitation area with nine no-contact booths; six private rooms for meetings with lawyers; and three larger rooms designed for families and groups. The facility also will be equipped with tablets for video visiting.

HOK; Cuyahoga County A rendering shows a waiting area at the Cuyahoga County jail complex in Garfield Heights.

"There's been several iterations. ... We've worked through some preferences, we've looked at costs, making sure that we're staying within budget," English said of the design. "So I think we're at a really good place right now."

The project will also include expanded medical facilities, designed to reduce the need for moving people around inside the complex - and sending them off-site.

Plans show medical exam rooms in each housing pod, a central medical clinic, a dental clinic, a lab, a pharmacy, an X-ray area and a space for physical therapy.

HOK; Cuyahoga County A rendering shows the medical clinic at the new Cuyahoga County jail in Garfield Heights.

For the first time, the jail will be able to offer dialysis on-site. The facility also will include a 26-bed infirmary that can house people who need extra care but don't need to be transported to a hospital or emergency room.

"About 70% of the people that are in our jail have some metal health or substance-use disorder condition, and a lot of the people that are being served by the medical team and the psychiatric team and the addiction team have had very little care in the past, or may not be connected to care outside of the jail," said Laurel Domanski Diaz, the county's justice and health-equity officer.

She said the goal is to create healing spaces that "bring the temperature down" for people being held in the jail.

"You do that by making it more of a normal space, offering programming," she said. "Not just having people sitting in cells, starting at the walls all day long."

HOK; Cuyahoga County A rendering shows the release and re-entry area at the new Cuyahoga County jail.

When people are released from jail, they'll go through an area where they'll have access to basic things - like phone charging and coats - and re-entry services. That could include anything from help getting identification to counseling and prescription refills.

It's unclear how much it will cost the county to staff and run the new complex, compared with the existing jails. In 2021, an analysis predicted a $9 million reduction in annual operating costs related to staffing at a new jail. But those numbers are outdated.

A contractor working with the county on an operational study of the current jail is also conducting an analysis of the proposed facility. That report should be finished later this year, English said.

Beyond staffing, she added, "there's no question that a new building is more efficient than the old building."

The county bought most of the Garfield Heights property last year for $38.7 million. That acquisition cost is not part of the budget for the jail campus.

The land was sitting idle after a series of failed shopping-center proposals. A project called Bridgeview Crossing fell apart during the Great Recession in 2008. An outlet-mall developer eventually acquired the land but never moved forward on a project.