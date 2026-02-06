Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The massive igloo in Geneva is finally complete

A 6'1" TV reporter had no problem walking through Alex Tapia's igloo, without every having to crutch or duck his head.
The home of Alex Tapia is quite the scene in Geneva.

Last month, we told you about the massive igloo he was building outside his home along Route 20.

Now, it is complete!

The igloo is big enough for News 5 reporter Clay LePard, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, to enter without needing to crouch or bend down.

Tapia sent us a video of the finished product and said he's welcoming everyone to come check it out.

The igloo just east of Crowell Avenue, if you'd like to check it out!

