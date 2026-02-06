The massive igloo in Geneva is finally complete

The home of Alex Tapia is quite the scene in Geneva.

Last month, we told you about the massive igloo he was building outside his home along Route 20.

Have you seen the massive igloo being built in Geneva?

RELATED: Have you seen the massive igloo being built in Geneva?

Now, it is complete!

The igloo is big enough for News 5 reporter Clay LePard, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, to enter without needing to crouch or bend down.

News 5 A 6'1" TV reporter had no problem walking through Alex Tapia's igloo, without every having to crutch or duck his head.

Tapia sent us a video of the finished product and said he's welcoming everyone to come check it out.

The igloo just east of Crowell Avenue, if you'd like to check it out!