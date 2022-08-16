Carroll County reports first cases of monkeypox

CARROLLTON, Ohio — The Carroll County General Health District (CCGHD) reported its first two cases of monkeypox after being notified by a healthcare facility on Friday, according to a news release from the CCGHD. The cases were in two males, and the CCGHD is conducting an investigation along with the healthcare facility to identify the individuals who may have been exposed to evaluate their risk and eligibility for monkeypox prevention measures.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 10, Ohio had 75 cases of monkeypox, according to CCGHD. The state reported 94% of cases are among men, and 99% are among men having intimate contact with other men. The risk to the general public is low, health officials said.

The disease is usually mild, and only about 8% of cases nationally have resulted in hospitalization, CCGHD officials said. Those with a case generally recover without treatment but are required to isolate at home for two to four weeks until the rash heals completely.

Read more information from CCGHD about monkeypox below:

Monkeypox is spread from person to person through close, personal (intimate) contact with someone who is infected with monkeypox. Monkeypox can spread to anyone through:

• Direct contact with monkeypox rash or scabs on a person’s skin.

• Contact with objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

• Contact with respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Early symptoms of monkeypox presents as flu-like symptoms, such as:

• Fever

• Headache

• Muscle aches and backache

• Swollen lymph nodes

• Chills

• Exhaustion

• A characteristic rash, which can appear like blisters or pimple

In recent cases, patients have developed localized rashes around the genitals or anus without having flu-like symptoms first.

If you have a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms, see your healthcare provider for medical attention and evaluation.

• If you do not have a provider or health insurance, you can visit a public health clinic.

• If you seek medical evaluation for possible monkeypox, cover all parts of the rash with clothing, gloves or bandages, and wear a well-fitting mask, prior to seeking medical care.

• Avoid close contact, including sexual or intimate contact, with anyone until you have been evaluated by a healthcare provider.

While vaccines for monkeypox are available, they are in limited supply and prioritized for areas with the highest number of cases, where individuals are exposed, or in high-risk outbreak settings, health officials said.

More information on monkeypox can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s website here.

