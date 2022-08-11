11AM: ODH to provide update on COVID-19, monkeypox

AKRON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health will be hosting a press briefing on Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 and monkeypox.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Akron Children's Hospital Chief Academic Officer Dr. Michael Forbes, and OhioHealth Medical Director of infectious disease Dr. Joe Gastaldo are expected to speak.

