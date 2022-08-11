Summit County reports first monkeypox case in a resident

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Public Health reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in a county resident with out-of-state exposure.

The case was reported Thursday morning by SCPH, who said there are no direct contacts to the case residing in Summit County. The individual will complete their isolation period out of state.

Ohio has a very small supply of vaccine to help prevent monkeypox, SCPH said, The vaccine is being given to communities with the most cases to help limit the spread.

For more information on monkeypox in Summit County, visit the SCPH website here.

Here are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

People with monkeypox get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.

The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Other symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

You may experience all or only a few symptoms

Sometimes, people have flu-like symptoms before the rash.

Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms.

Others only experience a rash.

In order to prevent the spread of monkeypox, LCPH recommends the following:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

