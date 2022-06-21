12 PM: Sentencing underway for former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins

CLEVELAND — Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, who pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors that stemmed from a state elections commission investigation, will be sentenced Tuesday.

In April, Elkins pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted election falsification and one count of attempted theft in office.

A state elections commission investigation found that Elkins used more than $134,000 of campaign funds for personal use between 2015 and 2019. Investigators said Elkins spent the money at bars, restaurants, haircuts and other things.

Elkins said the money was not from donors and instead were funds he deposited into his campaign account.

The 49-year-old said he repaid the money and told investigators that he didn't realize it was illegal to co-mingle personal and campaign funds.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend Elkins spend five years on probation and not get sentenced to jail. The agreement also calls for Elkins to pay a $750 fine, resign as mayor, and not to run for office in Cuyahoga County through 2028.

