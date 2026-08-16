2 dead, 1 injured in crash that shut down I-71

Two people are dead, and one person was injured in a crash that shut down part of I-71 on Saturday, according to Strongsville police.

Around 3:15 p.m., Strongsville police and EMS responded to the freeway for a single-vehicle crash, police said.

The vehicle was located off the freeway in a ditch, and three people were inside at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was airlifted to a nearby hospital with multiple injuries, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

A 20-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-71 between Pearl Road and Royalton Road was shut down for a period of time on Saturday, but has since reopened.

Authorities are investigating the crash and asking anyone with information to contact traffic investigator Alex Kurowski at 440-580-3230.