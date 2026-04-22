WATCH LIVE: Parma City Schools, Parma Heights Police hold news conference following student death

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two days after a student fatally shot herself inside Valley Forge High School, Parma City Schools and Parma Heights Police are expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the press conference live at 2 p.m.:

Parma Heights officials to hold news conference following student deat

Just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Parma Heights Police and Parma Police responded to Valley Forge High School after receiving the call about a gunshot inside the school's cafeteria.

Officers located the student, and Parma Heights firefighters administered first aid before paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injury, Parma Heights Police said.

Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Valley Forge High School cafeteria

RELATED: Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Valley Forge High School cafeteria

Both Valley Forge High School and Normandy High School have remained closed since the incident.

In the days since, grief has turned into growing concern, with parents and students now demanding changes to school safety in all district buildings.

Many parents say they are struggling to understand how a student was able to bring a firearm into the building and remain inside throughout the school day.

'Something has to change.'

RELATED: 'Something has to change.' Parma parents push for metal detectors in schools following student shooting death